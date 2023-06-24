Technology
It is reportedly working on a new feature for its Android beta version that will allow users to choose the duration for which messages remain pinned in chats and groups.
The upcoming feature will offer three different durations for pinning messages: 24 hours, seven days, and 30 days.
Users will have the option to select the desired duration, and once the chosen period elapses, the pinned message will automatically be unpinned.
The development of this feature is currently underway, and it is expected to roll out to beta testers in a future update of the WhatsApp app.