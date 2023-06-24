Technology

WhatsApp new feature: You can set duration for pinning texts

Image credits: Pexels

It is reportedly working on a new feature for its Android beta version that will allow users to choose the duration for which messages remain pinned in chats and groups. 

Image credits: Pexels

Duration

The upcoming feature will offer three different durations for pinning messages: 24 hours, seven days, and 30 days. 

Image credits: Pexels

How it works?

Users will have the option to select the desired duration, and once the chosen period elapses, the pinned message will automatically be unpinned.

Image credits: Pixabay

When will it be released?

The development of this feature is currently underway, and it is expected to roll out to beta testers in a future update of the WhatsApp app.

Image credits: Pixabay
