iPhone 16 series to come WITHOUT Apple sticker; Here's why

GADGET
In line with Apple's environmental commitment to achieve zero net emissions by 2030, iPhone 16 retail box now comes without iconic Apple sticker.
According to a 9to5Mac report, people who buy or pick up an iPhone 16 from an Apple Store are still eligible to obtain an Apple sticker.
The iPhone 16, some documentation, a braided USB-C to USB-C cable, and a SIM ejector pin (in India) are now included in the retail package of the Apple iPhone 16.
Apple is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030, and this move is part of its larger environmental strategy.
Apple has reportedly stated that by the end of the next year, all of its packaging, including that for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, will be made entirely of fibre.