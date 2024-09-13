Google Maps introduces new feature to boost mileage!

Technology
Often, the map shows a long route, and due to the long distance, the vehicle uses more fuel. There is a setting in the app that can avoid this problem
When following a route on Google Maps, you can see a green leaf-like icon next to the distance in the app. With its help, you can choose a more fuel-efficient route
This feature will show the most fuel-efficient routes based on the vehicle and driving conditions. It will also tell you how much fuel you can save and estimate the travel time.
Depending on the type of car (petrol, diesel, electric, or hybrid), you can choose the best route based on the specific fuel efficiency of that vehicle.
Google helps to make the environment safer. Because this feature will identify routes with lower carbon emissions. Promote eco-friendly driving
When setting navigation for a route, Google Maps will show you multiple routes. Of these, the fuel-saving route can be identified using the "Leaf Icon"
Open the Google Maps app on your phone and tap on the profile picture icon.
Go to Settings, tap on Navigation, and scroll down to Route Options.
Now select Fuel Economy Routes for eco-friendly routes.
After this select the engine type. You will get the option of Petrol, Diesel, Hybrid, Electric.
Select the location you want to go to in the app and click on Directions.
The path will be shown here according to the engine type of your vehicle. You can also change the fuel option by clicking on Change Engine Type.