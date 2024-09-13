Technology

Google Maps introduces new feature to boost mileage!

Image credits: Pinterest

Google Maps 'Green' Feature

Often, the map shows a long route, and due to the long distance, the vehicle uses more fuel. There is a setting in the app that can avoid this problem

Image credits: Pinterest

Google Maps Fuel Economy Feature

When following a route on Google Maps, you can see a green leaf-like icon next to the distance in the app. With its help, you can choose a more fuel-efficient route

Image credits: Pinterest

Google Maps Fuel Economy Features

This feature will show the most fuel-efficient routes based on the vehicle and driving conditions. It will also tell you how much fuel you can save and estimate the travel time.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Choose the best route

Depending on the type of car (petrol, diesel, electric, or hybrid), you can choose the best route based on the specific fuel efficiency of that vehicle.

Image credits: Pinterest

Reduce carbon emissions

Google helps to make the environment safer. Because this feature will identify routes with lower carbon emissions. Promote eco-friendly driving

Image credits: Pinterest

How to use the Fuel Economy feature?

When setting navigation for a route, Google Maps will show you multiple routes. Of these, the fuel-saving route can be identified using the "Leaf Icon"

Image credits: Pinterest

Apply these settings

Open the Google Maps app on your phone and tap on the profile picture icon.

Image credits: Pinterest

Scroll down

Go to Settings, tap on Navigation, and scroll down to Route Options.

Image credits: Pinterest

Eco-friendly routes

Now select Fuel Economy Routes for eco-friendly routes.

Image credits: Pinterest

Choose engine type

After this select the engine type. You will get the option of Petrol, Diesel, Hybrid, Electric.

Image credits: Pinterest

Choose Location

Select the location you want to go to in the app and click on Directions.

Image credits: Pinterest

Fuel option

The path will be shown here according to the engine type of your vehicle. You can also change the fuel option by clicking on Change Engine Type.

Image credits: Pinterest
Find Next One