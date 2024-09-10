GADGET

Apple Watch Series 10: Check out 5 cool features before buying it

1. Bigger display

The Apple Watch Series 10 has the largest display in the series and offers 30% more screen area than Series 4, 5, 6, and SE.

2. Thinnest watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the "thinnest watch" in comparison to older generation models. 

3. Latest health feature

 Sleep Apnea Detection feature that monitors breathing patterns, heart rate, oxygenation, and movement during sleep. 

4. Built in speakers

This year Apple integrated a new form of convenience by allowing users to listen to music or audio content directly from their wrists with the new built-in speakers

5. Underwater capabilities

Apple Watch Series 10 features a new water temperature and depth sensor that can be managed with a dedicated app called Tides

