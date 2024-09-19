GADGET

Green dot on phone screen

Image credits: X

Smartphones

Smartphones are an essential part of our lives. We have all our information and data like banking details and official IDs on your phones.

Image credits: Freepik

Hacking smartphones

One can get their smartphone hacked in several ways, such as using public wifi, clicking on spam links, and downloading unauthorized apps. These give hackers access to your device.

Image credits: Freepik

Green dot indicator

If you see a green dot or a green symbol on top of your smartphone screen, it means your calls are being recorded or your camera or mic is in use.

Image credits: X

Smartphone security danger

If you are not using the camera and mic and you are still getting the green dot or symbol, then you are being hacked and your personal information is in danger.

Image credits: Freepik

Remove suspicious apps

In that case, immediately check all the apps that can access your camera and mic, and delete any app that looks suspicious.

Image credits: X

Factory reset smartphone

One can also factory reset the device to remove all the unnecessary and dangerous applications from the phone.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One