GADGET
Smartphones are an essential part of our lives. We have all our information and data like banking details and official IDs on your phones.
One can get their smartphone hacked in several ways, such as using public wifi, clicking on spam links, and downloading unauthorized apps. These give hackers access to your device.
If you see a green dot or a green symbol on top of your smartphone screen, it means your calls are being recorded or your camera or mic is in use.
If you are not using the camera and mic and you are still getting the green dot or symbol, then you are being hacked and your personal information is in danger.
In that case, immediately check all the apps that can access your camera and mic, and delete any app that looks suspicious.
One can also factory reset the device to remove all the unnecessary and dangerous applications from the phone.