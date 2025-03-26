Technology

WhatsApp brings music sharing feature – Here’s how it works!

Instagram-like feature on WhatsApp

Now you can add your favorite songs on WhatsApp (WhatsApp) just like Instagram (Instagram).

Music feature coming soon on WhatsApp

In this feature, users can directly share music from Spotify. Currently, this feature has been seen on WhatsApp beta version 25.8.10.72.

Spotify integration in WhatsApp

WhatsApp has so far given users features to share only text, videos and images, but now a new feature is being tested.

How special is WhatsApp's music feature?

After this new update on WhatsApp, whenever you are listening to a song on Spotify, you will be able to share it with WhatsApp contacts.

How will WhatsApp Music feature work?

First of all, you have to go to the Spotify app. Select the song you want to share on WhatsApp. The share option will be shown.

How you can send favorite song on WhatsApp?

By clicking on the WhatsApp option, select WhatsApp contacts or groups and then send the song. After this, it will appear like a Spotify link.

Will WhatsApp's new feature be on Android?

Currently this feature is being tested only on the iOS platform, but it is being said that in the coming few months the feature will also be opened.

