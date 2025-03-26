WhatsApp brings music sharing feature – Here’s how it works!

Technology
Now you can add your favorite songs on WhatsApp (WhatsApp) just like Instagram (Instagram).
In this feature, users can directly share music from Spotify. Currently, this feature has been seen on WhatsApp beta version 25.8.10.72.
WhatsApp has so far given users features to share only text, videos and images, but now a new feature is being tested.
After this new update on WhatsApp, whenever you are listening to a song on Spotify, you will be able to share it with WhatsApp contacts.
First of all, you have to go to the Spotify app. Select the song you want to share on WhatsApp. The share option will be shown.
By clicking on the WhatsApp option, select WhatsApp contacts or groups and then send the song. After this, it will appear like a Spotify link.
Currently this feature is being tested only on the iOS platform, but it is being said that in the coming few months the feature will also be opened.
