iPhone 16e: 5 game-changing Apple Intelligence features to explore

With Photos Clean Up, users can eliminate undesirable elements from their photos for a more polished appearance, making photo editing easier than ever.
Apple Intelligence presents Mail Summaries for people who are overloaded with long email exchanges. It condenses conversations into concise overviews, highlighting key points.
Users may build custom emojis for distinctive and expressive interactions or use AI-generated images in response to text prompts.
Apple Intelligence enhances writing across the iPhone 16e, offering advanced proofreading, tone adjustments, and text summarisation.
With Visual Intelligence, users can snap a photo to instantly extract information such as business hours, event details, or object identification.
