GADGET

iPhone 16e: 5 game-changing Apple Intelligence features to explore

Image credits: Apple

1. Photo Clean Up

With Photos Clean Up, users can eliminate undesirable elements from their photos for a more polished appearance, making photo editing easier than ever.

Image credits: Apple Website

2. Mail summaries

Apple Intelligence presents Mail Summaries for people who are overloaded with long email exchanges. It condenses conversations into concise overviews, highlighting key points.

Image credits: Apple Website

3. Custom emojis

Users may build custom emojis for distinctive and expressive interactions or use AI-generated images in response to text prompts.

Image credits: Apple Website

4. Writing tools

Apple Intelligence enhances writing across the iPhone 16e, offering advanced proofreading, tone adjustments, and text summarisation.

Image credits: Apple Website

5. Visual Intelligence

With Visual Intelligence, users can snap a photo to instantly extract information such as business hours, event details, or object identification. 

Image credits: Apple Website

