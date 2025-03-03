GADGET

Poco M7 5G launched: 6 key features you should know before buying it

Image credits: Poco

1. Stunning display

The Poco M7 5G features a 6.88-inch LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, designed for a smoother viewing experience.

Image credits: Poco

2. Amazing camera

The 50-megapixel Sony sensor serves as the primary rear camera, while details on the front camera remain unspecified.

Image credits: Poco

3. Long lasting battery

The phone is equipped with a 5160mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging, with a 33W charger included in the box

Image credits: Poco

4. What's under hood?

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage,

Image credits: Poco

5. Affordable price

The Poco M7 5G will be available in two variants. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced Rs 9,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB at Rs 10,999

Image credits: Poco

6. Availability

These prices are available for Day 1 only during the first sale on March 7 at 12 noon, exclusively on Flipkart.

Image credits: Poco

iPhone 16e: 5 game-changing Apple Intelligence features to explore

Samsung Galaxy S23: HUGE discount on Flipkart! Check offer details

iPhone 17 Air: 8 game-changing features to watch out for!

Realme 55-inch 4K Smart TV at Rs 27,000 on Flipkart! Check details