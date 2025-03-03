Poco M7 5G launched: 6 key features you should know before buying it

GADGET
The Poco M7 5G features a 6.88-inch LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, designed for a smoother viewing experience.
The 50-megapixel Sony sensor serves as the primary rear camera, while details on the front camera remain unspecified.
The phone is equipped with a 5160mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging, with a 33W charger included in the box
Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage,
The Poco M7 5G will be available in two variants. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced Rs 9,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB at Rs 10,999
These prices are available for Day 1 only during the first sale on March 7 at 12 noon, exclusively on Flipkart.
