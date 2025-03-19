Realme P3 Ultra: 5 reasons why it should be your next smartphone

GADGET
The phone a 6.83-inch 1.5K 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED with 1.6mm ultra narrow bezels and 3840Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming.
This is the first phone to be powered MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra. It has up to 12 GB of RAM with up to 14GB of RAM expansion.
Features glow-in-the-dark Lunar Design that incorporates a light-sensing color shift that produces a green halo in low-light conditions.
Priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, the 8GB + 256GB costs Rs. 27,999 and the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 29,999.
It has a 50MP main camera with OIS, and a 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC Charge. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69.
