Technology
Available in vibrant colors like Blue & Pink, it adds a touch of style to any occasion. Dust and waterproof features ensure durability, while Type C charging keeps it powered up.
A compact option, this speaker is designed for your next long trip. Its IP67 rating ensures durability against water and dust, while a 16-hour battery life keeps the music going.
Take the speaker out for adventures, owing to its IPX7 waterproof rating and 20-hour playtime. In addition, the speaker has a 100ft Bluetooth range.
The speaker can deliver pro sound quality and comes wrapped in a rugged fabric design. Enjoy your favourite tunes indoors or outdoors worry-free, thanks to its waterproof feature.
With its rugged design and IPX6 water resistance, it's ideal for outdoor escapades. The speaker’s long-lasting battery that can last for up to 5 hours without RGB LEDs.