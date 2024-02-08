Technology

5 best speakers under Rs 5,000 for Valentine's Day 2024

Image credits: Freepik

1. JBL Clip 4

Available in vibrant colors like Blue & Pink, it adds a touch of style to any occasion. Dust and waterproof features ensure durability, while Type C charging keeps it powered up. 

Image credits: Amazon website

2. Sony SRS-XB100

A compact option, this speaker is designed for your next long trip. Its IP67 rating ensures durability against water and dust, while a 16-hour battery life keeps the music going.

Image credits: Sony Website

3. Tribit MaxSound

Take the speaker out for adventures, owing to its IPX7 waterproof rating and 20-hour playtime. In addition, the speaker has a 100ft Bluetooth range.

Image credits: Amazon Website

4. JBL Go 3

The speaker can deliver pro sound quality and comes wrapped in a rugged fabric design. Enjoy your favourite tunes indoors or outdoors worry-free, thanks to its waterproof feature. 

Image credits: JBL Website

5. boAt Stone 1450

With its rugged design and IPX6 water resistance, it's ideal for outdoor escapades. The speaker’s long-lasting battery that can last for up to 5 hours without RGB LEDs.

Image credits: boAt Website
Find Next One