GADGET
Apple will launch the new iPad Pro models this year with three major changes.
The new iPad Pro models will feature OLED screens for the first time, replacing the LCD and mini-LED screens used by the previous generations.
Expected to become more powerful with M3 chip. The M3 chip will probably offer faster CPU and GPU performance, as well as better battery life and neural engine capabilities.
Apple is also reportedly planning to give the new Magic Keyboard a more durable and premium design, with an aluminium frame instead of a fabric cover.