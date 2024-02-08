GADGET

Valentine's Day 2024: 5 best gadgets you can gift your loved ones

Image credits: Freepik

1. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

It offers fun and creativity with colors and easy-to-use features. Designed for selfies & close-ups, it boasts high-performance flash that adjusts shutter for optimal brightness.

Image credits: Amazon Website

2. Kindle Paperwhite

Features a 6.8-inch glare-free display with adjustable warm light, ideal for extended reading sessions. With design and thinner borders, it offers an immersive experience.

Image credits: Amazon Website

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

It offers contactless secure payments through Samsung Wallet, a premium build featuring Sapphire Crystal Glass and Armor Aluminum Dial, and IP68/5ATM water and dust resistance.

Image credits: Samsung Website

4. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Smart Watch

It is a GPS-enabled smartwatch designed to enhance your fitness monitoring, connectivity, and overall health. It has crash Detection and improved workout metrics.

Image credits: Apple Website

5. boAt Smart Ring

With touch controls and a 6-axis motion sensor, it offers seamless music playback control, social media navigation, and presentation management. 

Image credits: boAt Website
