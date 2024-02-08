Is Apple working on foldable iPhone & iPad Mini?

GADGET
Among the major players in the smartphone industry, Apple stands out as the sole smartphone maker yet to unveil a foldable device.
In recent developments, South Korean reports suggest that the anticipated foldable device may serve as a successor to the iPad mini.
According to The Elec, Apple is in the early planning phases for a compact foldable iPad, with an expected introduction between 2026 and 2027.
According to a report by The Information, Apple is actively developing two sizes of foldable iPhones.
The report indicates that these iPhones are designed to fold horizontally, adopting a clamshell-style form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Flip or the Moto Razr Plus.
However, these potential models might not enter mass production either this year or in 2025.
If Apple were to launch a foldable iPhone, it’s reasonable to expect a premium price tag. Previous reports have hinted at an introductory price around $1,499.