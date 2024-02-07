GADGET
iPhone users may now download apps from stores other than the App Store, such the Epic Games Store, for the first time. This is the outcome of Apple's antitrust case in the EU.
Users of iPhones may now select their preferred browser via a pop-up message in Safari. Users may now utilise other browsers, such Firefox or Chrome.
7 new emoji, including a face exhaling, a heart with a bandage, and a face in the sky, are now available for iPhone users. New family emoji combinations are also available.
iPhone users to pay for in-app purchases using different methods than Apple Pay, such as PayPal or Venmo. They can also set their default NFC and wallet apps for Apple Pay.
Allows iPhone users to ask Siri to read messages in different languages than the one they use. They can add languages in the Settings app under Siri & Search > Messaging with Siri.
iPhone users can now akso opt to always require a security delay when changing security settings. It will make it hard for thieves to disable Find My iPhone or erase device.
Allows iPhone users to search transcripts of podcast episodes in Podcasts app. The transcripts are generated by Apple & similar to the real-time lyrics feature in Apple Music.