GADGET

7 new features you should know about iOS 17.4 beta 2

Image credits: Apple Website

1. Alternative app store

iPhone users may now download apps from stores other than the App Store, such the Epic Games Store, for the first time. This is the outcome of Apple's antitrust case in the EU.

Image credits: Apple Website

2. Default browser

Users of iPhones may now select their preferred browser via a pop-up message in Safari. Users may now utilise other browsers, such Firefox or Chrome.

Image credits: Apple Website

3. New emojis

7 new emoji, including a face exhaling, a heart with a bandage, and a face in the sky, are now available for iPhone users. New family emoji combinations are also available.

Image credits: Apple Website

4. New payment options

iPhone users to pay for in-app purchases using different methods than Apple Pay, such as PayPal or Venmo. They can also set their default NFC and wallet apps for Apple Pay.

Image credits: Apple Website

5. Upgrade in Siri

Allows iPhone users to ask Siri to read messages in different languages than the one they use. They can add languages in the Settings app under Siri & Search > Messaging with Siri.

Image credits: Apple Website

6. Stolen Device Protection feature

iPhone users can now akso opt to always require a security delay when changing security settings. It will make it hard for thieves to disable Find My iPhone or erase device.

Image credits: Getty

7. Podcast transcript

Allows iPhone users to search transcripts of podcast episodes in Podcasts app. The transcripts are generated by Apple & similar to the real-time lyrics feature in Apple Music.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One