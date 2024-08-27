Technology

Telegram ban in India? 7 alternative messaging apps to consider

The Indian government is investigating Telegram for potential misuse in illegal activities. If a ban happens, here are 7 top messaging app alternatives.

Image credits: Pixabay

Whatsapp messenger

WhatsApp, with over 2 billion users, offers end-to-end encryption for messages, voice, and video calls. It’s a popular choice for secure communication.

Image credits: Pixabay

Signal private messenger

Signal is praised for its strong privacy features, including end-to-end encryption for texts, calls, and media. Ideal for privacy-conscious users.

Image credits: Shutterstock

Facebook messenger

Messenger supports unlimited text, voice, and video calls, along with group chats and file sharing. Enjoy features like chat themes and custom reactions.

Image credits: Shutterstock

LINE

LINE provides free texts, voice, and video calls. Unique features include LINE stickers, emojis, and Letter Sealing encryption for secure messaging.

Image credits: Shutterstock

Zangi private messenger

Zangi offers anonymous registration and end-to-end encryption. It works well on poor signals and keeps your data stored only on your device.

Image credits: Zangi

Brosix

Brosix is a secure team communication tool with end-to-end encryption. It includes chat room controls, virtual whiteboard, and screen-sharing for teams.

Image credits: Brosix

Mattermost

Mattermost is great for team collaboration with secure messaging and end-to-end encryption. It supports file sharing and private chat rooms, perfect for corporate use.

Image credits: Shutterstock
