What is a 404 Error: Page not found?

A 404 Error means the webpage you’re looking for cannot be found. It’s a standard HTTP response code indicating that the server couldn’t find the requested URL.
This error occurs when the URL is incorrect, the page has been moved, or it has been deleted. It signifies that the server can't find the requested resource.
Mistyped URLs, broken links, or outdated bookmarks are common reasons for encountering a 404 Error. It can also result from a page being removed without proper redirection.
404 Errors can frustrate users, leading to a poor website experience. Visitors may leave your site if they encounter broken links or missing pages frequently.
Check for URL typos, ensure all links are updated, and set up redirects for moved or deleted pages. Regularly audit your site to catch and fix broken links.
A custom 404 page helps guide users back to functional parts of your site. Include a search bar or links to popular pages to improve navigation.
Frequent 404 Errors can hurt your SEO. Search engines might reduce your site’s ranking if they encounter too many broken links or missing pages.
Use tools like Google Search Console and website crawlers to track and fix 404 Errors. Regular monitoring helps maintain your site’s health and user experience.