iPhone 16 series to launch in September: 7 cool things you can expect

Thanks to the A18 series chipsets that all of the iPhone 16 models ---- iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus—will include.
iPhone 16 Pro variants with the Titanium Build will have titanium in the device's frame. This implies that the iPhone 16 Pro will hold up over time and be resistant to scratches.
The 5x telephoto tetraprism cameras on both iPhone 16 Pro models will provide more reach than the ones found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The inclusion of the Capture Button in all four of the next iPhone 16 models has been noted in several stories and sources.
iPhone 16 vanilla models are likely to feature a vertical camera layout, similar to models like the iPhone 12 and earlier.
For the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple is anticipated to introduce a Desert Titanium colourway, which is expected to be a shade between gold and bronze.