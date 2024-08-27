Science

How much do Astronauts earn? Know their perks, salary

Image credits: iStock

How much do Astronauts earn?

Curious about the salaries of astronauts? Discover how much these space explorers make and what perks come with their extraordinary job!

Image credits: iStock

Indo-American Astronaut salaries

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams earns between Rs 70 lakhs and Rs 1.27 crores annually. This reflects her extensive experience and contributions to space missions.

Image credits: iStock

Military Astronaut earnings

Military astronauts, like Raja Chari, receive around Rs 8.92 lakhs per month. Their salaries reflect their specialized training and experience.

Image credits: iStock

ESA Astronauts' Pay

European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts start with a monthly salary of about Rs 5.50 lakhs. This base salary is supplemented by additional benefits

Image credits: iStock

UK Astronaut salaries

In the UK, astronauts earn approximately Rs 5.86 lakhs monthly. Their earnings include various allowances for their challenging roles.
 

Image credits: iStock

French Astronauts

French astronauts make between Rs 7.23 lakhs and Rs 8.43 lakhs per month. Their salaries reflect their expertise and the demands of their missions.

Image credits: iStock

Russian Astronauts

Russian astronauts earn about Rs 4.58 lakhs monthly. While lower compared to some other countries, their pay is complemented by significant bonuses and allowances.

Image credits: iStock
Find Next One