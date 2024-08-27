How much do Astronauts earn? Know their perks, salary

Science
Curious about the salaries of astronauts? Discover how much these space explorers make and what perks come with their extraordinary job!
Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams earns between Rs 70 lakhs and Rs 1.27 crores annually. This reflects her extensive experience and contributions to space missions.
Military astronauts, like Raja Chari, receive around Rs 8.92 lakhs per month. Their salaries reflect their specialized training and experience.
European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts start with a monthly salary of about Rs 5.50 lakhs. This base salary is supplemented by additional benefits
In the UK, astronauts earn approximately Rs 5.86 lakhs monthly. Their earnings include various allowances for their challenging roles.
French astronauts make between Rs 7.23 lakhs and Rs 8.43 lakhs per month. Their salaries reflect their expertise and the demands of their missions.
Russian astronauts earn about Rs 4.58 lakhs monthly. While lower compared to some other countries, their pay is complemented by significant bonuses and allowances.