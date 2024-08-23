Top Picks: Best smartphones under Rs 35,000 in August 2024

GADGET
Offers a good combination of performance and features with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. The large 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support easily ensures all-day battery life.
The Nord 4 is also powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and six years of future software updates.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it ensures exceptional gaming performance and seamless multitasking. It features stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate
Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, this phone is one of the best in the segment for gaming and multitasking.