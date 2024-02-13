Sundar Pichai REVEALS why Google changed name for its AI chatbot

Technology
Google announced a big AI change for its latest product which got everyone curious about the renaming and why it was done.
Pichai said company felt Gemini was the logical final name to use for its approach in AI scheme of things where they intend to have capable and at the same time a safe AI mode.
"It really made sense to just evolve it to be Gemini because you are talking directly to the underlying Gemini model when you use it,” Pichai was quoted..
He also pointed out that Google plans to keep advancing its AI models under the Gemini moniker that users will be able to experience directly.
Google has decided to offer a subscription version of its AI model called Gemini Advanced, and also bundled AI features into Google One with its new plan that comes at $19.9.
Google is heavily involved in AI now, and that has cost thousands of people their jobs as it looks to refocus its growth areas and manage expenses to invest in these divisions.