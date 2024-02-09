GADGET
Apple Vision Pro is in high demand as expected, with many people using it for different stuff.
It is interesting that the $3,499 headset has garnered a decent footfall for a first-gen product and Apple is generating interest for the device outside of the US already.
The Vision Pro had flooded marketplaces in Japan, China and Singapore in recent days, with people being quoted well above the market price of the headset.
As per a report by Bloomberg, people are being asked to pay well over $5,000 (Rs 4 lakh approx) for the device which can even cross $6,000 (Rs 5 lakh approx).
Currently only available in the United States. There are three variants of the Vision Pro available: the 256GB base model, the 512GB variant, and the top-end 1TB variant.