You will have to pay THIS much to buy Apple Vision Pro

Image credits: Apple Website

It's in high demand

Apple Vision Pro is in high demand as expected, with many people using it for different stuff.

Has a lot of interest

It is interesting that the $3,499 headset has garnered a decent footfall for a first-gen product and Apple is generating interest for the device outside of the US already.

Countries where it has gained popularity

The Vision Pro had flooded marketplaces in Japan, China and Singapore in recent days, with people being quoted well above the market price of the headset.

How much is it going to cost?

As per a report by Bloomberg, people are being asked to pay well over $5,000 (Rs 4 lakh approx) for the device which can even cross $6,000 (Rs 5 lakh approx).

It's price in USA

Currently only available in the United States. There are three variants of the Vision Pro available: the 256GB base model, the 512GB variant, and the top-end 1TB variant.

