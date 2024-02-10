GADGET

Valentine's Day 2024 offer: MASSIVE discounts on Apple's iPhone series

iPhone 12

Now costs Rs 44,999 after a discount. Plus, there's a bank offer of Rs 1,500 and an exchange offer of Rs 33,740, bringing the effective price down to Rs 11,249.

iPhone 13

Now available for Rs 52,999 post-discount. With exchange offer of Rs 44,400, effective price drops to Rs 8,599. It features 6.1-inch Super Retina display, 12MP dual rear cameras.

iPhone 14

Now costs Rs 58,999; with an exchange offer of Rs 54,900, the effective price is just Rs 4,099. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and the A15 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 15

Now available for Rs 72,999 after discount. With an exchange offer of Rs 57,900, effective price is Rs 13,099. It features 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and A16 Bionic chipset.

