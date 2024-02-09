Technology
Sundar Pichai's morning routine might surprise you. Instead of flipping through newspapers, he begins his day by diving into the latest tech news on a website called Techmeme.
According to Wired report, Techmeme, founded by Gabe Rivera in 2005, gathers headlines from top tech sources like Bloomberg, CNBC, and The Verge.
It aims to provide a quick summary of the most important industry updates without any distractions like pop-ups or ads.
Mark Zuckerberg and other high-ranking executives like Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth and Instagram's head Adam Mosseri are regular readers.
Cook begins by reading customer feedback emails, followed by a workout. Spotify CEO enjoys mix of news and books, while Snapchat CEO Spiegel prefers news from traditional outlets.