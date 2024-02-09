GADGET

5 best smartwatches for your loved ones on Valentine's Day

Image credits: Freepik

1. boAt Wave Elevate Pro smartwatch

With 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling & rugged metal body, smartwatch is built to last. Users can explore over 100 sports modes, and track heart rate and SpO2 levels.

Image credits: boAt website

2. Apple Watch Ultra

Encased in rugged titanium, Apple Watch Ultra effortlessly combines style and durability. Precision GPS and an Action Button bring added benefits to an already advanced smartwatch.

Image credits: Getty

3. Fastrack Limitless Valor Rugged Smartwatch

Features a large 1.91-inch Super UltraVU display, with functional crown to meet all your needs. Users can stay connected with Bluetooth calling and explore over 100 sports modes.

Image credits: Amazon Website

4. NoiseFit Endeavour Smartwatch

With its rugged design and 1.46-inch AMOLED display, its features include Bluetooth calling and rapid health monitoring. Users can explore more than 100 sports modes.

Image credits: Noise Website

5. Fire-Boltt Cobra

Built with 1.78-inch Always-On AMOLED display so that you never have to scramble to see your vitals. In addition, users can choose from 123 sports modes.

Image credits: Fire-Boltt Website
