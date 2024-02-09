5 best smartwatches for your loved ones on Valentine's Day

GADGET
With 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling & rugged metal body, smartwatch is built to last. Users can explore over 100 sports modes, and track heart rate and SpO2 levels.
Encased in rugged titanium, Apple Watch Ultra effortlessly combines style and durability. Precision GPS and an Action Button bring added benefits to an already advanced smartwatch.
Features a large 1.91-inch Super UltraVU display, with functional crown to meet all your needs. Users can stay connected with Bluetooth calling and explore over 100 sports modes.
With its rugged design and 1.46-inch AMOLED display, its features include Bluetooth calling and rapid health monitoring. Users can explore more than 100 sports modes.
Built with 1.78-inch Always-On AMOLED display so that you never have to scramble to see your vitals. In addition, users can choose from 123 sports modes.