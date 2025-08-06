English

5 Best Flagship Killer Smartphones to Buy in August 2025

gadget-technology Aug 06 2025
Author: Gargi Chaudhry Image Credits:Vivo, iQOO website
English

iQOO 13

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is perfect for gaming. The 6,000mAh battery keeps you going for hours. It has the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Image credits: iQOO website
English

Vivo X200 FE

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chip, it has Zeiss-tuned triple rear setup. It has huge 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging.

Image credits: Vivo website
English

OnePlus 13s

The 6.32-inch AMOLED screen is bright and smooth with its 120Hz refresh rate, making it great for streaming and gaming. It comes with a 5,850mAh battery.

Image credits: OnePlus website
English

Apple iPhone 16e

It's also one of the few phones in this range to support Apple Intelligence features. The new C1 modem improves network efficiency and helps the battery last longer.

Image credits: Apple website
English

Oppo Reno 14 Pro

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and comes with a big 6,200mAh battery plus 80W fast charging. The phone has four 50-megapixel cameras.

Image credits: Oppo website

5 android phones that can beat Google Pixel 9 Pro

Top 5 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 5,000

Redmi 13 to Realme C65: Top 7 smartphones under Rs 13,000

Poco C71 launched under Rs 7,000: 5 things to know about it