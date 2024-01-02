Technology

5 ways to identify messages from fraudsters

Image credits: Freepik

1. Identify sender

Identify a fake message is if you receive an alert from an unknown mobile number. Bank sends you any message, it will look like this- VM- ICICI Bank, AD- ICICIBN, JD- ICICIBK. 

Image credits: Freepik

2. Read text messages clearly

Fraudsters do not pay much attention to grammar or spelling. Read a message carefully and if you find any kind of errors, do not respond to such messages.

Image credits: Freepik

3. FREE! FREE! FREE! scam

If you receive messages that claim to give you a free gift, ignore it and do not respond to it under any circumstances.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Not sounding the known person

It claims to be from a colleague, family member, or friend but doesn’t sound like them. The sender asks you to call them back.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Scamming in name of company

The text claims to be from a company you use but weren’t expecting to hear from. It contains requests for refunds for supposed overcharged services.

Image credits: Freepik
