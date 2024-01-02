Technology
Identify a fake message is if you receive an alert from an unknown mobile number. Bank sends you any message, it will look like this- VM- ICICI Bank, AD- ICICIBN, JD- ICICIBK.
Fraudsters do not pay much attention to grammar or spelling. Read a message carefully and if you find any kind of errors, do not respond to such messages.
If you receive messages that claim to give you a free gift, ignore it and do not respond to it under any circumstances.
It claims to be from a colleague, family member, or friend but doesn’t sound like them. The sender asks you to call them back.
The text claims to be from a company you use but weren’t expecting to hear from. It contains requests for refunds for supposed overcharged services.