5 ways to free up space on your iPhone

Image credits: Freepik

1. Review large attachments

iOS also gives you the option to remove large attachments, including photos, videos, and documents like PDF files.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Subscribe to Apple iCloud:

Subscribing to Apple iCloud can help you empty local storage and create space. You can do this by heading to iCloud Settings > Photos and then selecting Optimize iPhone Storage.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Offload Unused Apps:

It's preferable to uninstall apps that you haven't used in order to conserve space. Navigate to iPhone Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Offload Unused Apps to accomplish this.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Delete unnecessary videos

Did you film a lengthy video for an outdated Instagram post that is no longer needed? Try to remove it; you'll find that it frees up a lot of space. 

Image credits: Apple Website

5. Opt for Optimize iPhone Storage

To optimize your photos and videos, go to Settings > Photos and toggle on Optimize iPhone Storage. Once it's finished, you should see significantly more space.

Image credits: Getty
