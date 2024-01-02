GADGET
iOS also gives you the option to remove large attachments, including photos, videos, and documents like PDF files.
Subscribing to Apple iCloud can help you empty local storage and create space. You can do this by heading to iCloud Settings > Photos and then selecting Optimize iPhone Storage.
It's preferable to uninstall apps that you haven't used in order to conserve space. Navigate to iPhone Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Offload Unused Apps to accomplish this.
Did you film a lengthy video for an outdated Instagram post that is no longer needed? Try to remove it; you'll find that it frees up a lot of space.
To optimize your photos and videos, go to Settings > Photos and toggle on Optimize iPhone Storage. Once it's finished, you should see significantly more space.