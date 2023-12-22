Technology
WhatsApp offers encryption for chats, videos and even your voice notes. Here are 5 tips to secure your account.
You should keep end-to-end encryption on by default for all chats which makes sure nobody, including WhatsApp can read your messages.
Turn on disappearing messages for chats so that if you feel the device is being tracked, the chats can go away in minutes or hours.
Use chat lock to protect sensitive chats especially when you fear unauthorised access of your device.
To avoid call scams, use silence unknown caller and Call relay feature that hides your IP address during calls.
Enable encryption for chat backups on the cloud so that Google or Apple cannot access your backed up content