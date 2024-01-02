Technology

WhatsApp's free storage to end in 2024; What's next?

Most widely-used messaging app

WhatsApp is one of the most widely-used messaging applications across the globe and billions of users connect with each other every day

Chat back up to get affected

WhatsApp chat backups will start contributing to users' Google Drive storage limits, impacting those relying on the free 15GB quota.

You will have to seek additional storage

People relying on Google Drive to safeguard their valuable memories and conversations will now need to consider investing in additional storage through WhatsApp with Google One.

What is Google One?

Google One, the term for subscription plans associated with Google Drive, offers three main plans on a monthly or annual basis. 

How to continue to access free storage?

Users can continue backing up their data without extra charges, as long as they have available storage included with their Google Account or any additional purchased storage.

