You can easily scan and send documents using your iPhone or iPad, and the process is simple. Plus, it even has a level of automation built-in.
First, open the Files app on your iPhone or iPad. Next, press the menu with three dots in the upper-right corner. Click on it, a scanner icon will appear; select it.
You can allow the feature to scan in auto-shutter mode, or you can toggle the Manual mode.You can scan it in full color, greyscale, black and white, or just a simple photo.
After scanning is complete, you may immediately share the document by saving it as a PDF in your Files app!