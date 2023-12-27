GADGET

How to scan documents using iPhone?

Now it's easy to scan documents

You can easily scan and send documents using your iPhone or iPad, and the process is simple. Plus, it even has a level of automation built-in.

Here's how to do it

First, open the Files app on your iPhone or iPad. Next, press the menu with three dots in the upper-right corner. Click on it, a scanner icon will appear; select it.

Then what?

You can allow the feature to scan in auto-shutter mode, or you can toggle the Manual mode.You can scan it in full color, greyscale, black and white, or just a simple photo.

Voila!

After scanning is complete, you may immediately share the document by saving it as a PDF in your Files app! 

