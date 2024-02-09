GADGET

iPhone 15 gets MASSIVE discount; Grab the deal on Flipkart

Valentine's Day is here!

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Flipkart is once again making the device available for a discount.

Know how much it will cost?

iPhone 15 is available for a price of just Rs 63,999. This marks a substantial discount of approximately Rs 15,000 when compared to its initial launch and MRP price of Rs 79,900.

Flat price

It available at a flat rate of Rs 65,999 without any offers. Now, as is common with most online deals, you can further enhance the deal by availing bank credit card discounts.

Bank offers

If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can enjoy an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on non-EMI transactions. If you have BOB card, you can also benefit from 10% discount.

Lowest price ever

After applying these offers, you can reduce the price of the iPhone 15 128GB variant to around Rs 63,999. Simply put, this is a fair price for the device.

