As Valentine’s Day approaches, Flipkart is once again making the device available for a discount.
iPhone 15 is available for a price of just Rs 63,999. This marks a substantial discount of approximately Rs 15,000 when compared to its initial launch and MRP price of Rs 79,900.
It available at a flat rate of Rs 65,999 without any offers. Now, as is common with most online deals, you can further enhance the deal by availing bank credit card discounts.
If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can enjoy an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on non-EMI transactions. If you have BOB card, you can also benefit from 10% discount.
After applying these offers, you can reduce the price of the iPhone 15 128GB variant to around Rs 63,999. Simply put, this is a fair price for the device.