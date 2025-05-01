English

Scientists find NEW planet in solar system that could have life

Author: Shweta Kumari Image Credits:Pixabay
A NEW planet?

Astronomers have unearthed compelling new evidence hinting at the existence of a mysterious ninth planet, lurking in the icy abyss far beyond Neptune.

Image credits: Pixabay
Years of research

Scientists from Taiwan, Japan, and Australia analyzed over 40 years of space data collected by two pioneering satellites and suggest potential new planet moving around the Sun.

Image credits: Pixabay
'Planet Nine' Mystery SOLVED?

First proposed in 2016, “Planet Nine” dubbed “Planet X” by NASA was introduced by two astronomers from the California Institute of Technology.

Image credits: Pixabay
What NEW study suggests?

Now, the new study has refined a list of 13 possible candidates down to one singular, distant entity orbiting the sun at a staggering distance of 46.5 to 65.1 billion miles.

Image credits: Pixabay
Possible ninth planet

Ninth planet would be almost 20 times farther from the Sun than Pluto, which orbits at less than four billion miles away in a realm with icy debris, comets, and dwarf planets.

Image credits: Pixabay
Life on 'Planet Nine'

With temperatures estimated between -364°F and -409°F, any form of life on Planet Nine would have to be exceptionally resilient.

Image credits: Pixabay
Life on 'Planet Nine'

Its profound distance from the Sun means sunlight barely reaches it, suggesting any potential life would need to draw energy from alternative sources—if life exists there at all.

Image credits: Pixabay
What NASA says?

“Surveys of planets around other stars in our galaxy have found the most common types to be 'super Earths' and their cousins — bigger than Earth, but smaller than Neptune,” NASA.

Image credits: Pixabay

