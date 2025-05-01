Astronomers have unearthed compelling new evidence hinting at the existence of a mysterious ninth planet, lurking in the icy abyss far beyond Neptune.
Scientists from Taiwan, Japan, and Australia analyzed over 40 years of space data collected by two pioneering satellites and suggest potential new planet moving around the Sun.
First proposed in 2016, “Planet Nine” dubbed “Planet X” by NASA was introduced by two astronomers from the California Institute of Technology.
Now, the new study has refined a list of 13 possible candidates down to one singular, distant entity orbiting the sun at a staggering distance of 46.5 to 65.1 billion miles.
Ninth planet would be almost 20 times farther from the Sun than Pluto, which orbits at less than four billion miles away in a realm with icy debris, comets, and dwarf planets.
With temperatures estimated between -364°F and -409°F, any form of life on Planet Nine would have to be exceptionally resilient.
Its profound distance from the Sun means sunlight barely reaches it, suggesting any potential life would need to draw energy from alternative sources—if life exists there at all.
“Surveys of planets around other stars in our galaxy have found the most common types to be 'super Earths' and their cousins — bigger than Earth, but smaller than Neptune,” NASA.
