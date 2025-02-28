Samsung Galaxy S23: HUGE discount on Flipkart! Check offer details

GADGET
Flipkart is offering an amazing offer at the end of February. Under this, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G mobile is available at a 50% discount.
Flipkart has recently launched the Flipkart Month End Mobile Festival Sale, in which the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G mobile can be purchased at a cheap price until February 28.
Under this sale, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G mobile phone can be purchased for just Rs 39,999.
When the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G mobile phone was released, its initial price was Rs 74,999. That means there is a discount of up to 50% on it.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display. Corning Gorilla Victus 2 is included for screen protection.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G mobile comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 2 processor with 8 GB of RAM.
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G mobile comes with three cameras. It has a 50-megapixel main camera. In addition, the 2nd camera is 10 and the 3rd camera is 12 megapixels.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G mobile has a 3900 mAh lithium-ion battery. This phone is available in 4 colors, Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black.
