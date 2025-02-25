GADGET
The original price of this smart TV is Rs 62,999, but it is available on Flipkart for Rs 29,999 with a 52% discount.
A 5% discount is being offered on purchases made with credit cards belonging to several banks. With this, you can own this TV for Rs 27,500.
Regarding features, this TV offers a 55-inch screen with Ultra HD 4K resolution. A 3840 X2160 pixels screen is provided.
This TV offers 40 watts of sound output. Also, this smart TV has a 60 Hz refresh rate screen.
For a good audio experience, it features Cinematic Surround Sound. Dolby Audio and 5 sound modes are special features of this TV.
This TV offers 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. It also has a built-in graphic unit. 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz dual-band WiFi is provided.
