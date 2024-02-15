Technology
CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg has shared a glimpse of his morning routine with us, allowing us to see inside the hectic schedule of a digital giant.
Each day kicks off promptly at 8 am, with Zuckerberg reaching for his trusty smartphone.
Instead of hitting snooze or brewing coffee, he dives straight into his social media platforms – Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp.
He swapped his morning jogs for intense jiu-jitsu and MMA sessions, along with strength and conditioning workouts.
Zuckerberg makes time for what truly matters – family. They jam out to Taylor Swift tunes, adding a sprinkle of family fun to his jam-packed mornings.