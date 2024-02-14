Technology
Google's new policies require bulk email senders to authenticate their messages and ensure they are only sent to recipients who have opted to receive them.
Bulk senders will have to implement one-click unsubscribe button in all commercial and promotional emails. It will be prominently displayed & enables recipients to easily opt out.
Bulk senders who do not meet Google's sender requirements will further receive temporary errors. These errors further serve as a warning for senders to address compliance issues.
From April 2024, Google will start rejecting non-compliant email traffic. It will gradually increase over time, and encourage bulk senders to adhere to the new policies.
Bulk senders who fail to comply with Google's requirements will have their emails rejected, which is affecting their ability to reach Gmail users effectively.
Google's measures further aim to incentivize senders to prioritize user preferences and reduce spam.