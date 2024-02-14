Why Zuckerberg believes Meta Quest 3 is better than Apple Vision Pro?

GADGET
Comfort is another significant area where Zuckerberg believes his offering is superior to Apple’s. Quest has no wires to get in the way and is lighter.
Zuckerberg mentioned that the Apple Vision Pro has a sort of “motion blur when you move around,” but Meta Quest 3 stays crisp.
Meta CEO highlighted that Meta has a wider field of view, brighter screens, but Apple does offer a higher resolution display.
Quest 3 has precision controllers for better gaming, which Apple’s offering lacks. Additionally, he believes Meta offers users better hand tracking.
Quest 3 also has passthrough capture, just like the Vision Pro, and users can have multiple windows open.