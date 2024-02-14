GADGET

Why Zuckerberg believes Meta Quest 3 is better than Apple Vision Pro?

Image credits: Meta Website

1. Comfort

Comfort is another significant area where Zuckerberg believes his offering is superior to Apple’s. Quest has no wires to get in the way and is lighter.

Image credits: Apple & Meta Website

2. No more blur

Zuckerberg mentioned that the Apple Vision Pro has a sort of “motion blur when you move around,” but Meta Quest 3 stays crisp.

Image credits: Apple & Meta Website

3. Higher resolution

Meta CEO highlighted that Meta has a wider field of view, brighter screens, but Apple does offer a higher resolution display.

Image credits: Apple Website

4. Better gaming experience

Quest 3 has precision controllers for better gaming, which Apple’s offering lacks. Additionally, he believes Meta offers users better hand tracking.

Image credits: Apple | Meta Website

5. Multiple windows

Quest 3 also has passthrough capture, just like the Vision Pro, and users can have multiple windows open.

Image credits: Apple Website
Find Next One