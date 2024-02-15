Technology

iOS 18 likely to bring THESE features to iPhone

Image credits: Freepik

iOS 18 to get major changes

The iOS 18 version promises to be a blockbuster update for iPhone users, not only because of the new features but also its overall design could see a major change.

Image credits: Apple Website

When can you expect iOS 18?

iOS 18 will most definitely get an early look at the WWDC 2024 keynote that usually happens around June every year.

Image credits: Freepik

AI boost in iOS 18

The biggest change with iOS 18 is Apple’s entry in AI like every other tech brand. iOS 18 could rely on Generative AI built into device which gives Apple a definite advantage.

Image credits: Freepik

Siri to get revamped

Siri to sound more natural will be a good idea and making it give the answers in a personalised manner would give it a better chance to succeed.

Image credits: Freepik

RCS for iPhone

iOS 18 could mark the entry of RCS messaging for iPhone users. RCS is likely to be announced with the new version when it releases in September.

Image credits: Freepik
