Technology
The iOS 18 version promises to be a blockbuster update for iPhone users, not only because of the new features but also its overall design could see a major change.
iOS 18 will most definitely get an early look at the WWDC 2024 keynote that usually happens around June every year.
The biggest change with iOS 18 is Apple’s entry in AI like every other tech brand. iOS 18 could rely on Generative AI built into device which gives Apple a definite advantage.
Siri to sound more natural will be a good idea and making it give the answers in a personalised manner would give it a better chance to succeed.
iOS 18 could mark the entry of RCS messaging for iPhone users. RCS is likely to be announced with the new version when it releases in September.