Elon Musk REVEALS 'game plan' to relocate 1 million people to Mars

Declares bold mission

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has declared a bold mission on X to establish a human colony on Mars with an aim to transport a staggering one million individuals to the red planet. 

Life beyond Earth

In a social media announcement, Musk highlighted the necessity of this endeavor, suggesting that the survival of civilization hinges on humanity's ability to expand beyond Earth.

Domestic flights to Mars

Asserting that future trips to Mars will be as routine as domestic flights, Musk envisions a future where Mars colonization is not just feasible but accessible to the masses.

Vision into reality

While Musk's aspirations for settlement have been long-standing, his latest statement indicates a heightened urgency and commitment to turning this vision into reality.

In next 5 years...

Notably, he foresees Starship missions reaching the Moon within a mere five years, showcasing the rapid pace of SpaceX's advancements in space travel technology.
 

'Explore universe'

He wants to take people farther into space. He also talked about building a base on the Moon. Musk believes humans should live on other planets and explore universe.

Satellite service in India

Besides, Elon Musk also plans to bring its Starlink Satellite service to India with a promise to offer high-speed internet to remote areas.

