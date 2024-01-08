Technology
Know how to record Whatsapp calls on Android and Iphone
Image credits: Freepik
Open Google Play Store and search for "Call Recorder: Cube ACR" app
Image credits: Freepik
Install the app and open it
Image credits: our own
Switch to WhatsApp and make or answer a call
Image credits: google
During the call, you should see a "Cube Call" widget
Image credits: Freepik
The app will automatically record the WhatsApp voice call
Image credits: our own
It will save the file to the internal memory of your device
Image credits: our own
Find Next One