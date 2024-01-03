GADGET
The Redmi Note 13 series teasers reveal a beautiful shade of pastels on the Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ models. A teaser also reveals the purple colour variants.
It has been announced that the Redmi Note 13 5G series will include a 108 MP triple camera configuration.
Will feature a display with super thin bezels with a 93.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It will sport an AMOLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, up to 20 GB RAM. Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.
The company has confirmed that the smartphones will come with 33W turbo charging support.