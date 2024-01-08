Technology

How to delete Google pay transaction history on phone

Open Google Pay app on your phone

Click on the profile picture at the top right corner of the app

Select the Settings option

Select the Privacy and Security option

Access the Personalize Data tab

Click on the Google Account link

Payment Transactions

Within the Payment Transactions and Operations tab, use the Delete drop-down menu

Select the period for which you want to delete the payment history

