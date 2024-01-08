Technology
How to delete Google pay transaction history on phone
Open Google Pay app on your phone
Click on the profile picture at the top right corner of the app
Select the Settings option
Select the Privacy and Security option
Access the Personalize Data tab
Click on the Google Account link
Payment Transactions
Within the Payment Transactions and Operations tab, use the Delete drop-down menu
Select the period for which you want to delete the payment history
