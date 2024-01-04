GADGET
OnePlus has announced an early bird ticket sale to its 'Smooth Beyond Belief' launch event, where its latest OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones will be launched.
The upcoming OnePlus event will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on January 23 and people who are interested in watching the launch live can buy tickets.
To buy early bird tickets for the event, users can visit OnePlus.in or Paytm Insider.
OnePlus 12 event will go live today at 3:30PM. People will have to spend Rs 599 to get one ticket.