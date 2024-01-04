GADGET

How to buy event tickets for OnePlus 12 launch?

Image credits: OnePlus India Website

Early bird ticket announced

OnePlus has announced an early bird ticket sale to its 'Smooth Beyond Belief' launch event, where its latest OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones will be launched.

Image credits: OnePlus India Website

Where will it be held?

The upcoming OnePlus event will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on January 23 and people who are interested in watching the launch live can buy tickets.

Image credits: OnePlus India Website

How can you buy it?

 To buy early bird tickets for the event, users can visit OnePlus.in or Paytm Insider. 

Image credits: OnePlus India Website

How much will it cost?

OnePlus 12 event will go live today at 3:30PM. People will have to spend Rs 599 to get one ticket.

Image credits: OnePlus India Website
Find Next One