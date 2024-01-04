GADGET

7 reasons why you should buy Vivo X100 Pro

Image credits: Vivo India Website

1. Amazing Display

The Vivo X100 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED FHD+ with 120Hz variable refresh rate

2. Faster chipset

The Vivo X100 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset with the new V3 imaging chip, G720 GPU and 10MB system cache.

3. Can't miss the camera

There are three at the back– Main: 50 MP IMX989, Ultra-wide – 50 MP JN1 AF; Portrait – 50 MP Optical 100X Floating Telephoto ZEISS, powered by the V3 imaging chip.

4. Battery life

The Vivo X100Pro is powered by a 5,400 mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless support. 

5. Other specs

The device is IP68 dust and water resistant along with support for Wi-Fi 7. It comes with Dual Nano sim card slots and eSIM support.

6. Software system

It runs on Funtouch OS14 and come with a three-year OS update promise. 

7. Price

The Vivo X100 Pro comes with a 16GB+512GB variant that will be available for Rs 89,999. 

