7 reasons why you should buy Vivo X100 Pro

GADGET
The Vivo X100 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED FHD+ with 120Hz variable refresh rate
The Vivo X100 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset with the new V3 imaging chip, G720 GPU and 10MB system cache.
There are three at the back– Main: 50 MP IMX989, Ultra-wide – 50 MP JN1 AF; Portrait – 50 MP Optical 100X Floating Telephoto ZEISS, powered by the V3 imaging chip.
The Vivo X100Pro is powered by a 5,400 mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless support.
The device is IP68 dust and water resistant along with support for Wi-Fi 7. It comes with Dual Nano sim card slots and eSIM support.
It runs on Funtouch OS14 and come with a three-year OS update promise.
The Vivo X100 Pro comes with a 16GB+512GB variant that will be available for Rs 89,999.