Flipkart sale: Apple iPhone 15 priced at Rs 21,499! Check deal details

GADGET
Apple’s iPhone 15, priced at Rs 69,900 at launch in September 2023, is currently available with a big discount on Flipkart.
For 128GB Black model, the price has been slashed by 12%, bringing it down to Rs 60,999. Flipkart is offering an additional exchange offer, which could provide up to Rs 31,500 off.
After applying the exchange discount, the final price drops to Rs 21,499.
This makes the iPhone 15 extremely affordable for those seeking to upgrade their iPhone without breaking the bank.
