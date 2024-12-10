Technology

Activate 4G VoLTE on BSNL: A Simple Guide

BSNL users can activate the VoLTE feature for enhanced voice clarity during calls. Learn how users with BSNL 4G or 5G SIM cards can activate this VoLTE feature.

Send a message

Send a message to 53733 with the text ACTVOLTE.

Easy activation

VoLTE will be activated on your phone once you send the message.

Compatible phones

The BSNL 4G activation process works on Android and iOS devices.

Important note

If VoLTE is already active, you don't need to send a message.

VoLTE icon

You can check if VoLTE is active by looking for the VoLTE icon on your phone.

4G data during calls

With VoLTE active, you can use 4G data even during calls, improving call quality.

