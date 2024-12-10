Technology
BSNL users can activate the VoLTE feature for enhanced voice clarity during calls. Learn how users with BSNL 4G or 5G SIM cards can activate this VoLTE feature.
Send a message to 53733 with the text ACTVOLTE.
VoLTE will be activated on your phone once you send the message.
The BSNL 4G activation process works on Android and iOS devices.
If VoLTE is already active, you don't need to send a message.
You can check if VoLTE is active by looking for the VoLTE icon on your phone.
With VoLTE active, you can use 4G data even during calls, improving call quality.
