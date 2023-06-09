Technology
All the apps, pictures, and even text messages on your iPhone can end up taking up a lot of space. Here’s how you can free up some space.
Find out what is taking up the space. Go to Settings, then General and iPhone Storage. There will be a bar chart divided up into Photos, Apps, system data, and other files.
Choose auto-delete conversations from the Messages app, which would free up a lot of space.
If you don't want to completely delete an app, you can offload it. Offloading it lets you retain documents and data associated with that app so that you can reinstall it anytime.
If your photos are taking up a considerable amount of space on your iPhone you might want to consider deleting a few of the ones that you have no desire to keep.
You can always try cleaning out your web browser cache if you're really scrounging for space, although deleting apps and media will make a much bigger difference.
You can prevent photos from taking up too much space on your iPhone by enabling iCloud. Go to Settings, then Apple ID name. Then go to iCloud > Photos and turn on iCloud Photos.
If you download music to your iPhone for offline listening, you might be able to free up space by deleting songs you don’t listen to anymore.