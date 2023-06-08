Technology

Meta Verified is here!

Meta Verified is now available in India. Users can get “blue tick mark” on their Instagram and Facebook accounts for a monthly price. 

How to get 'Blue tick'?

Zuckerberg shared in an Instagram post that Meta Verified is a subscription service that would let the user verify their account with a government ID. 

Benefits of 'Blue Tick'

This verification would get users extra impersonation protection against the accounts and would let the users avail themselves of direct access to customer support. 

Other benefits

Further, the users would have exclusive stickers on Facebook and Instagram Stories and reels, along with 100 stars per month to support creators.

Age restriction

The applicants for the Meta Verified must be at least 18 years old to sign up for it

Cost for the 'Blue Tick'

Users can avail the service for a monthly subscription of Rs. 699 on both iOS and Android. Service will be expanded to web and will be available for Rs. 599/month.

