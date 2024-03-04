GADGET

5 most awaited smartphone launches of March 2024

Image credits: Twitter

1. Realme 12+ (March 6)

Features MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It's expected to have 5,000mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging.

Image credits: Realme Twitter

2. Vivo V30 series (March 7)

6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, twin 50MP camera configuration, Android 14 with FunTouchOS, and other features shared by both phones; however, Pro has a third 50MP portrait sensor.

Image credits: @TechTravie | Twitter

3. Nothing Phone 2a (March 6)

With central camera unit & swirling LED patterns, Nothing promises dramatic redesign with release of Phone 2(a). It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro & 6.7-inch display.

Image credits: Carl Pei Twitter

4. Xiaomi 14 series (March 7)

The surprisingly compact Xiaomi 14, showcased at MWC, features top-tier specs including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 120 Hz AMOLED display, and 50 MP Leica cameras.

Image credits: Xiaomi Twitter

5. iQOO Z9 (March 12)

Features a tall AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging. It poses a competitive challenge to other smartphones for price.

Image credits: Mukul Sharma Twitter
