5 most awaited smartphone launches of March 2024

GADGET
Features MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It's expected to have 5,000mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging.
6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, twin 50MP camera configuration, Android 14 with FunTouchOS, and other features shared by both phones; however, Pro has a third 50MP portrait sensor.
With central camera unit & swirling LED patterns, Nothing promises dramatic redesign with release of Phone 2(a). It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro & 6.7-inch display.
The surprisingly compact Xiaomi 14, showcased at MWC, features top-tier specs including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 120 Hz AMOLED display, and 50 MP Leica cameras.
Features a tall AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging. It poses a competitive challenge to other smartphones for price.