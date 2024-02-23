GADGET

Why is Xiaomi asking users to STOP using screen protectors?

Image credits: Freepik

Curved design restricts usual tempered glass

The curved design restricts the use of conventional adhesive-based tempered glasses, making it difficult or impossible to find compatible protectors for many phone models.

Image credits: Freepik

Traditional screen protector

Opting for a traditional screen protector may safeguard against scratches, but it offers no defence against accidental drops or impacts.

Image credits: Freepik

May damage device

This leaves liquid-based UV screen protectors as only option for devices with curved displays. It can be quite risky when it comes to application, and may damage your device.

Image credits: Freepik

Stop using them

Now, Xiaomi’s sub brand, Redmi, has acknowledged this, and has advised its customers choosing these protectors to stop using them, or face potential consequences.

Image credits: Freepik

What is the issue here?

These screen protectors are unlike your typical screen guard or tempered glass, as it involves a UV glue curing process. It is the glue that can cause issues during installation.

Image credits: Freepik

How does it affect your phone?

While applying glue, most people don’t mask sensitive areas such as the ear piece speakers, bottom speakers, and the side buttons, and often, the extra glue can seep into them.

Image credits: Freepik

Damages your device

Once you shine the UV light, it can harden in place, potentially damaging your device.

Image credits: Pixabay
