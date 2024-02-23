Why is Xiaomi asking users to STOP using screen protectors?

GADGET
The curved design restricts the use of conventional adhesive-based tempered glasses, making it difficult or impossible to find compatible protectors for many phone models.
Opting for a traditional screen protector may safeguard against scratches, but it offers no defence against accidental drops or impacts.
This leaves liquid-based UV screen protectors as only option for devices with curved displays. It can be quite risky when it comes to application, and may damage your device.
Now, Xiaomi’s sub brand, Redmi, has acknowledged this, and has advised its customers choosing these protectors to stop using them, or face potential consequences.
These screen protectors are unlike your typical screen guard or tempered glass, as it involves a UV glue curing process. It is the glue that can cause issues during installation.
While applying glue, most people don’t mask sensitive areas such as the ear piece speakers, bottom speakers, and the side buttons, and often, the extra glue can seep into them.
Once you shine the UV light, it can harden in place, potentially damaging your device.